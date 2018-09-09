Denise Richards Marries Aaron Phypers: See Video From Their Big Day!

"I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life. I can't wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,'" she told Bravo's The Daily Dish. "It has been a wild ride so far!"



"RHOBH" star Lisa Vanderpump was at the nuptials, as was Camille Grammer, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, per E! News.

Designer Mark Zunino shared a photo on Instagram showing him next to Denise in her wedding gown. And the dress -- a strapless number with an elegant train -- was done in record time.

"24 hours to make a wedding dress? NO PROBLEM!!" he wrote in the Instagram caption. "Congratulations to Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers! Thank you for letting us be a part of your special day!"