Denise Richards Marries Aaron Phypers: See Video From Their Big Day!

Denise Richards is married!
The actress, who is set to star on the next season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," confirmed the news in a video posted on Bravo's website.
"Hi, I'm Denise Richards, and yes, the rumors are true. This is my husband Aaron and we just got married," she says in the clip, showing her next to Aaron Phypers.
"We're married," Aaron echoes before the two share an on-cam kiss in front of a giant floral display.
Denise hinted that fans of "RHOBH" will get to see her romance on camera on the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show.
"I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life. I can't wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,'" she told Bravo's The Daily Dish. "It has been a wild ride so far!"
"RHOBH" star Lisa Vanderpump was at the nuptials, as was Camille Grammer, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, per E! News.
Designer Mark Zunino shared a photo on Instagram showing him next to Denise in her wedding gown. And the dress -- a strapless number with an elegant train -- was done in record time.
"24 hours to make a wedding dress? NO PROBLEM!!" he wrote in the Instagram caption. "Congratulations to Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers! Thank you for letting us be a part of your special day!"
-- Jolie Lash