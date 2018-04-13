Denzel Washington Raps Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' & Gives Her Advice On Fame

Denzel Washington is a whole lot more hip to the times than he lets on! 

The Academy Award-winning actor was overheard during an interview rapping the lyrics to Cardi B's song "Bodak Yellow," and joked to the interviewer that they probably thought he didn't know what was up. The interviewer then asked what advice he would give to the Bronx-bred singer on the rise. 

"Stay true to yourself," Denzel shared. 

Wow!!!????????????????..Deff took the advice !Staying true to myself .Dont believe the hype !

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Cardi was apparently a big fan of the moment and took the interview and put it into a mini sizzle reel on her Instagram. And you know what? If these two collaborated together we would be ALL FOR IT. 

Okuuuurrrrr. 

WATCH: Cardi B Hilariously Jokes About Her Pregnancy On 'The Tonight Show'

