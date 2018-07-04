Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Kick Back In Hawaii On A Romantic Vacation

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert share a sweet selfie on their Hawaiian vacation! (Credit: Instagram)
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's romance is heating up!
The happy couple took off for a vacation in Hawaii this week and they've been sharing stunning photos of their romantic getaway on Instagram. Hayley kicked things off by sharing a fun snap with Derek where they are both laden with leis.
The duo also tucked into some local food, enjoying huge plates of shrimp and rice. Derek seemed beyond excited to chow down on the garlic shrimp.
Derek Hough tucks into shrimp on his vacation in Hawaii! (Credit: Instagram)
And they also made sure to check out the famous Hawaiian sunsets. Derek took this incredible time-lapse video of the sun setting on the Pacific Ocean. The pair also got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to swim with sharks without a cage during an excursion with One Ocean Diving. Derek captioned this pic, "Morning swim."
The two are no strangers to sharing some pretty epic vacations. Earlier this year they took off for Big Sur and shared a couple cheeky snaps of themselves showering in the nude.
We're calling it — this duo has a strong vacation game!
