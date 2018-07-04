Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Kick Back In Hawaii On A Romantic Vacation

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert share a sweet selfie on their Hawaiian vacation! (Credit: Instagram)

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's romance is heating up!

The happy couple took off for a vacation in Hawaii this week and they've been sharing stunning photos of their romantic getaway on Instagram. Hayley kicked things off by sharing a fun snap with Derek where they are both laden with leis. 

Aloha wau iā ‘oe ????????

A post shared by Hayley Erbert (@hayley.erbert) on

The duo also tucked into some local food, enjoying huge plates of shrimp and rice. Derek seemed beyond excited to chow down on the garlic shrimp. 

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough tucks into shrimp on his vacation in Hawaii! (Credit: Instagram)

And they also made sure to check out the famous Hawaiian sunsets. Derek took this incredible time-lapse video of the sun setting on the Pacific Ocean. The pair also got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to swim with sharks without a cage during an excursion with One Ocean Diving. Derek captioned this pic, "Morning swim."

Morning swim ???? @oneoceandiving @clarklittle

A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on

The two are no strangers to sharing some pretty epic vacations. Earlier this year they took off for Big Sur and shared a couple cheeky snaps of themselves showering in the nude. 

We're calling it — this duo has a strong vacation game! 

WATCH: Derek Hough & GF Hayley Erbert Bare All On Their Big Sur Vacation

