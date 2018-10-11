Derek Hough Pens Tribute To Girlfriend Hayley Erbert On Her 24th Birthday: 'You Fill My Heart With So Much Joy'

Derek Hough is celebrating all the good times with girlfriend Hayley Erbert!

The "World of Dance" star shared a couple adorable photos with his ladylove on Instagram along with a touching tribute in honor of her 24th birthday on Thursday.

"Happy Birthday to my love," Derek wrote. "You fill my heart with so much joy. I love our crazy adventures together or just sitting on the couch with our bodies entangled watching a movie. I find myself smiling at you in random moments. Fully feeling the effect you've made in my life."