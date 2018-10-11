Derek Hough Pens Tribute To Girlfriend Hayley Erbert On Her 24th Birthday: 'You Fill My Heart With So Much Joy'

Derek Hough is celebrating all the good times with girlfriend Hayley Erbert!
The "World of Dance" star shared a couple adorable photos with his ladylove on Instagram along with a touching tribute in honor of her 24th birthday on Thursday.
"Happy Birthday to my love," Derek wrote. "You fill my heart with so much joy. I love our crazy adventures together or just sitting on the couch with our bodies entangled watching a movie. I find myself smiling at you in random moments. Fully feeling the effect you've made in my life."
He continued, "This surprising journey fills my heart with so much gratitude. Today I celebrate and am truly thankful you were born. Happy birthday @hayley.erbert."
Meanwhile, Hayley commemorated her special day with a cute childhood photo of her stuffing her face with cotton candy. "Haven't changed much at all #24," she joked.
The couple, who began dating about three years ago, often gush over each other on social media. In fact, Hayley made sure to celebrate her man on National Boyfriend Day last week.
"I love being a mermaid with you," she captioned a cool underwater shot with Derek.
-- Gabi Duncan