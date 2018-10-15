Derek Hough Singing 'Shallow' From 'A Star Is Born' To Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Is The Sexiest Thing Of All Time

Just when you thought you couldn't handle another Monday, Derek Hough surprised us with a serenade of "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" and cemented his status as sexiest man of all time, as well as made it the best Monday ever.

Derek serenaded his girlfriend Hayley Erbert in their kitchen on Sunday night. He perched himself on their kitchen counter and with guitar in hand, he belted out the now-famous tune that Bradley Cooper sings. Derek soulfully sings while his girlfriend makes dinner.