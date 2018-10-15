Derek Hough Singing 'Shallow' From 'A Star Is Born' To Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Is The Sexiest Thing Of All Time

Hayley Erbert (L) and Derek Hough arrive to the 2018 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on September 15, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)
Just when you thought you couldn't handle another Monday, Derek Hough surprised us with a serenade of "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" and cemented his status as sexiest man of all time, as well as made it the best Monday ever.
Derek serenaded his girlfriend Hayley Erbert in their kitchen on Sunday night. He perched himself on their kitchen counter and with guitar in hand, he belted out the now-famous tune that Bradley Cooper sings. Derek soulfully sings while his girlfriend makes dinner.
It is perhaps one of the sexiest things we've ever seen from the "World Of Dance" judge.
If you're surprised by Derek's singing chops, don't be. The multi-talented star has released his own single, including "Hold On" and brought his musical chops to the live musical of "Hairspray."
Sing more please, Derek!
