Derek Hough Tests Positive for Covid-19 A Day After Judging ‘DWTS’

Derek Hough revealed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19.

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge appeared on the ABC dance competition show just a day earlier.

“Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID,” he said in a video on Instagram. “I just found out and I feel OK. I feel strong. I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals to get better as fast as I can. I’m currently in quarantine.”

He finished his video telling fans, “I’ll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what’s going on, but I just want to send my love out there to all. Stay safe.”

Derek didn’t reveal if he would be returning to “DWTS” next week for the finals or if he had any contact with other people on the show but he did reveal that his Las Vegas shows will be rescheduled.

“This week’s shows in Vegas will be rescheduled for a date soon, stay tuned and I’ll announce the new dates shortly!” he captioned his post.

Derek isn’t the first person from “DWTS” to come down with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. Pro dancer Cheryl Burke and her partner Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby previously tested positive for Covid despite both being vaccinated. They performed virtually during their time in quarantine and returned to the show the following week.

