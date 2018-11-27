Derek Hough's Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Gushes Over Their Romance In Sexy Vacay Pic

Derek Hough's girlfriend Hayley Erbert is really feeling the love on their sexy vacay!

The couple jetted off to Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico, for a relaxing Thanksgiving romp in the tropics, which had Hayley adorably emotional over her love with the former "DWTS" hunk. 

"Reception was very limited and Tulum was so stunning, I decided to put my phone away, be present, and soak it all in" she captioned the belated Turkey Day post.

Reception was very limited and Tulum was so stunning, I decided to put my phone away, be present, and soak it all in! This trip just magnified the beautiful things in my life. I am thankful today, and everyday, for the endless amount of love, light, and joy the people around me bring into my world. Love to you all! ???? Hoping you all had the happiest Thanksgiving!

The 24-year-old dancer rocked an orange bikini while she planted a kiss on a very ripped Derek while they were chilling in a pool. 

I love being a mermaid with you ♥️ #NationalBoyfriendDay

The "Dancing With The Stars" pros have been dating since 2017 and haven't been shy about displaying their love story via social media. They have been seen making eyes at each other on red carpets, showing us some underwater PDA, and exploring new travel spots together.

If it were up to us, we would give this couple a perfect 10!

