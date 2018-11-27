Derek Hough's Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Gushes Over Their Romance In Sexy Vacay Pic

Derek Hough's girlfriend Hayley Erbert is really feeling the love on their sexy vacay!

The couple jetted off to Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico, for a relaxing Thanksgiving romp in the tropics, which had Hayley adorably emotional over her love with the former "DWTS" hunk.

"Reception was very limited and Tulum was so stunning, I decided to put my phone away, be present, and soak it all in" she captioned the belated Turkey Day post.