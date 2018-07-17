Destiny's Child Singer Michelle Williams Reveals She Recently Sought Help For Her Mental Health

Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams is going public with her mental health journey.
The singer shared a personal Instagram message on Tuesday in which she revealed that she recently sought help for her mental health.
"For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your well-being," she wrote.
"I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals. Today, I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need."
"If you change your mind, you can change your life," Michelle powerfully concluded her message.
Many stars – including Missy Elliot and Tina Lawson, the mother of her former bandmate Beyoncé – showered the 37-year-old with support for telling her story.
"I'm inspired by your courage … May God give u a peace of mind / strength / & happiness," Missy commented on the singer's post in part.
"You have given unselfishly of your time and support to so many, and I know that you will be the best example of self care which we all need," Tina wrote in part. "Keep being a warrior and an advocate for you. I love and support you with all my being."
WATCH: Michelle Williams Of Destiny's Child Is Engaged To Pastor Chad Johnson!
Michelle has opened up about her struggles with depression – which date back to her teenage years – in the past.
"I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that I've been suffering from depression," she admitted on The Talk in October. "I didn't know until my 30s what was going on. I just thought it was growing pains."
"For years, I'm in one of the top-selling female groups of all time suffering with depression," she added. "And when I disclosed it to our manager at the time, bless his heart, he was just like, 'Y'all just signed a multimillion-dollar deal. You're about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?’ So I was like, 'Oh, maybe I’m just tired.' … I think he wanted me to be grateful, which I was, but I was still sad."