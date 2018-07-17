Destiny's Child Singer Michelle Williams Reveals She Recently Sought Help For Her Mental Health

Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams is going public with her mental health journey.

The singer shared a personal Instagram message on Tuesday in which she revealed that she recently sought help for her mental health.

"For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your well-being," she wrote.

"I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals. Today, I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need."

"If you change your mind, you can change your life," Michelle powerfully concluded her message.