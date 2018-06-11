Did Ariana Grande Accidentally Flash Her Engagement Ring In An Interview?

(Big Boy's Neighborhood)
Did newly engaged Ariana Grande accidentally flash her massive sparkler during an unexpected interview?
The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer attended Kanye West and Kid Cudi's "Kids See Ghost" album listening party in Santa Clarita on Thursday, June 8, along with her fiancé Pete Davidson. There, Ariana was caught off guard by radio host Big Boy, who surprised her with a spontaneous interview!
"This is so weird! I didn't expect to do any of this," she laughed during their chat.
While the 24-year-old kept her hands in her sleeves for most of the interview, a flustered Ariana covers her face with her hands for a brief moment, exposing a massive diamond on her ring finger. Could this be her engagement ring from Pete?
A source close to the "Saturday Night Live" comedian confirmed to Access that the couple is engaged after a few weeks of dating.