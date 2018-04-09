Did Cardi B's Sister Accidentally Hint That She's Having A Baby Girl?

Did Cardi B's sister accidentally share a hint that the rapper is expecting a baby girl?

The "Bartier Cardi" hitmaker finally confirmed her pregnancy during last weekend's "Saturday Night Live," flaunting her baby bump during her musical performance.

While Cardi put the speculation of her pregnancy to rest, her sister, Hennessy Carolina, sparked a new rumor that the 25-year-old is expecting a baby girl.

Hennessy shared a photo of a pregnant Cardi to her Instagram on Sunday, along with a congratulatory caption gushing over her sister. Fans quickly noticed, however, that Hennessy allegedly slipped in female pronouns to describe the baby.

"Every time I use to see the adorable baby pictures of you, I use to wish I was older than you so that I would've gotten the chance to carry you and give you kisses when you were a baby because you were so cute and adorable!" she wrote. "I'm going to be able to hold ur baby and give her all the kisses and hugs!"

A baby is truly a blessing from god I know how much you always wanted to be a mom! You always been Like a second mom to me so I know u gonna be the best mommy everrrr. you took care of me like i was ur own daughter I know how much you LOVE babies. Growing up, you would always break me off a piece of your plate without me asking... to our little brother you give him whatever he imagines .... every time I use to see your adorable baby pictures , I use to wish I was older than you just so I wouldve gotten the chance to carry you and give you kisses when you were a baby because you were so cute and adorable! and NOW that ur baby is coming its like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give the baby all the kisses and hugs! your pregnancy is mines we pregnant can’t believe we’re having a baby! hehehehe and to my brother @offsetyrn @iamcardib Auntie hennny aowwwww ????????‍♀️

A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on

She later updated the caption, changing the "her" in the original post to "ur baby" – leaving fans to think the quick fix is because of an accidental slipup.

Cardi has yet to reveal the baby's sex herself, so fans best "Be Careful" with the speculation!

