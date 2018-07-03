Did Eiza González Accidentally Show Josh Duhamel Nude On Her Instagram?

Josh Duhamel's romantic vacation with actress Eiza González may have taken a turn for the NSFW.

On Monday, the 28-year-old beauty flaunted her ab-tastic bikini body in a hot Instagram video, as she posed in a mirror and showed off her stunning bungalow.

While Eiza's curves were the center of attention, some eagle-eyed viewers spotted what appears to be Fergie's ex-husband in the glass door's reflection. Look closely, and you'll be able to make out a man completely stripping down in the left corner of the video – but don’t worry, a potted plant conveniently keeps the man modest.

After fans noticed the mystery flasher, the "Baby Driver" star deleted the video and posted a cropped version in its place.

Over the weekend, Josh and Eiza were spotted kissing during their south-of-the-border getaway. The couple's romance has reportedly heated up over the past few months, as they've continually been pictured on romantic dinner dates throughout Los Angeles.

