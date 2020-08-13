Did John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Just Reveal They’re Expecting Baby No. 3?

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen look like they are expanding their family! The music legend and his leading lady appeared to announce the happy news in his music video for “Wild,” a single off his new album Bigger Love.

In the music video, the couple’s love is on full display and Chrissy, 34, can be seen cuddling up to John – and right as the music video is set to end, Chrissy shows off what appears to be her growing baby belly.

This would be Chrissy and John’s third child. Their impending bundle of joy would join big sister, Luna, 4, and brother, Miles, 2.

After first meeting in 2006 on the set of his music video for “Stereo,” Chrissy and John, 41, tied the knot in September 2013 and have officially cemented their status as one of Hollywood’s sweetest couples and most adorable families.

Chrissy and John have yet to officially confirm the news on their own social media accounts. Access Hollywood has reached out to their reps for comment.

However Vevo’s tweet about the music video seemed to hint that the baby news was true.

“@johnlegend and @chrissyteigen drive us “Wild” in the heartfelt visuals for John’s latest song with @garyclarkjr ! Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise!”

https://twitter.com/Vevo/status/1293997752758796289⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Congrats to the family!

