Did Jon Snow Help Arya Kill The Night King? This Latest Fan Theory Has Fans Shook!

On Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” trained assassin Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) ended the Battle of Winterfell in one fell swoop when she stabbed the Night King dead.

But, fans are theorizing that the youngest Stark sister didn’t complete the task all on her own!

Her brother (or technically her cousin), Jon Snow, is believed to have helped Arya get to the Night King by distracting Viseron the undead dragon.

The theory has been floating around on Reddit and some fans are now claiming that they could hear Jon screaming, “Go!,” at Viseron as Arya allegedly passed by to get to the Night King and Bran in the Godswood.

“Jon screamed at the undead dragon to distract it so Arya can run past and kill the Night King,” a Reddit user posted on the thread. “The undead dragon was protecting the entrance to the Godswood. Watch it again, you can actually hear him scream, ‘GOOOOO – GO – GO.’

Watch the scene again here:



Think you can hear the screams?

Regardless of who helped who kill the Night King, Arya Stark was the unexpected hero that took down the army of the dead – not Jon!

“It was all so unexpected and that’s what this show does,” actress Maisie Williams told Entertainment Weekly. “So then I was like, “F*** you Jon, I get it.”