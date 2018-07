Busted! Kendall Jenner was caught cuddling up to rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Story.

The "Revenge Body" host was showing her Instagram followers her epic Fourth of July bash on Wednesday, sharing a video of her friend emceeing by the pool. There's only one problem with the post – Kendall can be seen cozying up to the 21-year-old NBA star in the background!