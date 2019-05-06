Did Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Purposely Go As ‘Dumb & Dumber’ At 2019 Met Gala?

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner may have just given a little nod to “Dumb and Dumber” on the 2019 Met Gala pink carpet. The dynamic duo showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday dressed to the campy theme in a set of bold purple and orange dresses. While “Dumb and Dumber’s” Lloyd and Harry went for a powder blue and orange outfits, the looks were strikingly similar to Kendall and Kylie.

Kylie opted for a purple dress with gigantic feather sleeves and a feather plume bottom. The va-va-voom style featured a plunging neckline and a sparking chainmail style bodice which matched her purple hair. Kendall went for an equally feather-forward dress with a deep neckline and a huge orange feather sleeve. She wore her hair slicked back with a simple curl on her forehead.

When Lloyd and Harry head out in their suits! (Credit: Dumb and Dumber)

Kylie also posed on the pink carpet with her boyfriend Travis Scott. The duo looked more loved up than ever! And the sisters also made sure to pop a pose with Kim and Kanye for a full Kardashian portrait!

While the sisters may not have intentionally channeled everyone’s favorite campy movie stars, we have to say — it’s pretty darn close.

What do you think?

PHOTOS: See All The Outrageous Looks At The Met Gala

The Most Outrageous Looks From The 2019 Met Gala Pink Carpet

The Most Outrageous Looks From The 2019 Met Gala Pink Carpet

View Gallery

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.