Did Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Purposely Go As ‘Dumb & Dumber’ At 2019 Met Gala?

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner may have just given a little nod to “Dumb and Dumber” on the 2019 Met Gala pink carpet. The dynamic duo showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday dressed to the campy theme in a set of bold purple and orange dresses. While “Dumb and Dumber’s” Lloyd and Harry went for a powder blue and orange outfits, the looks were strikingly similar to Kendall and Kylie.

Kylie opted for a purple dress with gigantic feather sleeves and a feather plume bottom. The va-va-voom style featured a plunging neckline and a sparking chainmail style bodice which matched her purple hair. Kendall went for an equally feather-forward dress with a deep neckline and a huge orange feather sleeve. She wore her hair slicked back with a simple curl on her forehead.

Kylie also posed on the pink carpet with her boyfriend Travis Scott. The duo looked more loved up than ever! And the sisters also made sure to pop a pose with Kim and Kanye for a full Kardashian portrait!

While the sisters may not have intentionally channeled everyone’s favorite campy movie stars, we have to say — it’s pretty darn close.

