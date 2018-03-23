Did Meghan Markle Just Drop A Royal Baby Bombshell?



Could Meghan Markle and Prince Harry be planning to start a family right after their wedding?

The duo are getting married on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and royal-watchers predict that they're eager to start a family, but Meghan may have made their family plans even more apparent.

On Friday, the couple toured the campus of Northern Ireland’s next-generation science park on Friday, and they met a couple who creates innovative and hypoallergenic baby products under the line, Shnuggle.