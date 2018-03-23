Did Meghan Markle Just Drop A Royal Baby Bombshell?

Could Meghan Markle and Prince Harry be planning to start a family right after their wedding?
The duo are getting married on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and royal-watchers predict that they're eager to start a family, but Meghan may have made their family plans even more apparent.
On Friday, the couple toured the campus of Northern Ireland’s next-generation science park on Friday, and they met a couple who creates innovative and hypoallergenic baby products under the line, Shnuggle.
As she pointed toward the products, Meghan was reportedly overheard saying, "I'm sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing."
The product line includes a baby bath that allows the baby to sit up, and Meghan reportedly remarked how sweet it was.
It wouldn't come as a huge surprise that Meghan and Harry may have babies on the brain. They live right next door to Harry's brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. And Meghan has reportedly been spending time at their home to get to know her niece and nephew, as well as, Kate, who is pregnant with her third child.
Harry and Meghan both have a love of children, too. He's always been known to share sweet moments with children when he does official royal visits and Meghan has been spotted showing some of her young fans special attention.
These two would no doubt make great parents when they're ready!