Did Michelle Williams Just Confirm Her Pregnancy In Golden Globes Speech?

Did Michelle Williams just confirm that she’s pregnant in her 2020 Golden Globes speech? The stunning actress, who won Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Movie for Television for her role in “Fosse/Verdon,” took her time on stage to open up about a woman’s right to choose and gave an empowering speech about women’s rights.

Michelle, who was clad in a stunning orange, flowing dress, gave an impassioned speech about how important it is in today’s world for women to vote, and to be able to stand up for what they believe in.

“ When you put this in someone’s hands, you’re acknowledging the choices that they make as an actor. Moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day,” she began. “But you’re also acknowledging the choices they make as a person. The education they pursue, the training they sought, the hours they put in.”

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I’ve made and also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists,” she continued, “because as women and as girls things can happen to out bodies that are not our choice. I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over it- sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I have carved with my own hand.”

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose,” she added. “To choose when to have my children and with whom. When I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing as all mothers know that the scales must and will tilt towards our children.”

Michelle’s speech got a roaring round of applause from the audience, including a loving nod from her reported new fiancé and her “Fosse/Verdon” director Thomas Kail. Thomas was sitting in the audience next to Michelle’s BFF, Busy Phillips.

Michelle is reportedly expecting a child with her new fiancé, but has not specifically announced the news. However, her important line in her Golden Globes speech seemed to point to the fact that she does have a baby on the way.

To close out her speech, Michelle also gave a shout out to her love, Tommy and her daughter, Matilda and said that she can’t wait to come home to them.