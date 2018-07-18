Did Paris Hilton Reignite Her Early 2000s Feud With Lindsay Lohan By Calling Her A Pathological Liar?

(Getty Images)
Just like Juicy Couture tracksuits and Ugg boots, Paris Hilton's iconic feud with Lindsay Lohan from the early 2000s is making a comeback.
It truly was "The Simple Life" during the early-aughts when Lindsay and Paris were Hollywood's favorite frenemies. One moment they'd be caught leaving Les Deux arm-in-arm, the next LiLo would call the famous heiress the c-word in front of photographers.
The duo's on-again, off-again feud peaked when Lindsay made a serious allegation about the "Stars Are Blind" singer – only to refute it hours later.
"She hit me with a drink and she poured it all over me," Lindsay alleged. The actress left paparazzi confused when she went on to change her mind about the incident, telling them, "Paris never hit me … she never did that. She's a good girl!"
On Wednesday, an Instagram fan account (appropriately named paris2000s) shared a clip of the video. The epic throwback post caught Paris' attention, where she commented back with "#PatholigicalLiar" along with a laughing emoji.
Does this mean there's still bad blood between the queens of the early 2000s?
For what it's worth, both stars are doing just fine now. Paris continues to tour the world as a DJ, while Lindsay recently opened up a new beach house in Greece, Lohan Beach House.