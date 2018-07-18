Did Paris Hilton Reignite Her Early 2000s Feud With Lindsay Lohan By Calling Her A Pathological Liar?

Just like Juicy Couture tracksuits and Ugg boots, Paris Hilton's iconic feud with Lindsay Lohan from the early 2000s is making a comeback.

It truly was "The Simple Life" during the early-aughts when Lindsay and Paris were Hollywood's favorite frenemies. One moment they'd be caught leaving Les Deux arm-in-arm, the next LiLo would call the famous heiress the c-word in front of photographers.

The duo's on-again, off-again feud peaked when Lindsay made a serious allegation about the "Stars Are Blind" singer – only to refute it hours later.