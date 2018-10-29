Did Prince Harry Pat Meghan Markle's Butt? Fans Say Yes!

These royals are taking PDA to new heights – and we are totally obsessed!

After closing out their 10-day royal Australian tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed getting on to a jet at the Sydney Airport on Oct. 28 -- and it appeared that Harry was giving his wife a gentle nudge (on the booty)!

With no time to waste, fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that Prince Harry's hovering hand was right in the perfect position to be placed on the Duchess of Sussex's backside!