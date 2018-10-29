Did Prince Harry Pat Meghan Markle's Butt? Fans Say Yes!

These royals are taking PDA to new heights – and we are totally obsessed!
After closing out their 10-day royal Australian tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed getting on to a jet at the Sydney Airport on Oct. 28 -- and it appeared that Harry was giving his wife a gentle nudge (on the booty)!
With no time to waste, fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that Prince Harry's hovering hand was right in the perfect position to be placed on the Duchess of Sussex's backside!
Now, for all we know the photo could just be an optical illusion thanks to the angle in which the photo was shot.
However, we think we can speak for Harry and Meghan stans everywhere when we say, good angles and PDA are not mutually exclusive with these two!
The couple is often seen engaging in more PDA than most regal pairings, and their adorable love has been on full display throughout their royal tour of Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand. It's rare to see these two entering a room without holding hands, and the duo is often seen stealing secret glances toward each other no matter what occasion they are at.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet models wearing the work of industry leading artists in film, sculpture and costume design during a visit to Courtney Creative on October 29, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand (Getty Images)
So, when we see some hand on the booty action you best believe we are going to investigate thoroughly.
What do you think? Just a deceiving angle or a bootylicious public display of affection?