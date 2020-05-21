Did Prince Harry Swear On Live TV During His Wedding And We All Missed It?

Perhaps the prince has a potty mouth? There’s a royal rumor running around and it’s hotter than Queen Elizabeth’s tea. In a video clip that has surfaced from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding two years ago, it appears that Prince Harry let a curse word slip during their globally-televised ceremony.

In the funny (possible!) moment, Prince Harry is facing his bride and royal-watchers believe he said, “I’m shitting it.”

Whatever he did say, it was definitely funny. Because the cheeky prince left out a laugh as did Meghan Markle. She seemingly couldn’t contain giggling.

And even Prince William seems to react to the moment – smirking behind the happy couple.

But of course, there are some less vulgar options for what he said too. Some fans think he said something sweet like, “You look amazing” followed by “I’m so lucky” and that’s what caused his blushing bride to let out a smile.

Oh, but can we all just pretend he just let a curse word out in the middle of the wedding? It would really live up to our expectations that Harry continues to be the coolest, funniest royal prankster. And we can only imagine what the Queen would think!

