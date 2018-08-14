Did Priyanka Chopra Finally Show Off Her Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas? See The Stunning Sparkler!

While many fans took the photos as long-awaited proof of Priyanka and Nick's wedding plans, the couple has kept mum on their whirlwind relationship since first stepping out together over Memorial Day weekend.

However, the new up-close peek at Priyanka's jewelry – worn on THAT finger – does seem to be the former "Quantico" star's boldest statement yet about her romantic life.

According to People, Nick popped the question in London last month after shutting down a Tiffany's store to find the perfect ring – and from the looks of it, Priyanka is happy with his efforts!