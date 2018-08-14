Did Priyanka Chopra Finally Show Off Her Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas? See The Stunning Sparkler!

It's hard not to be "Jealous" of Priyanka Chopra's stunning new bling!
The 36-year-old appears to have finally debuted her engagement ring from reported fiancé Nick Jonas, flashing an undeniably gorgeous sparkler in a pair of Instagram snaps with pal Raveena Tandon on Tuesday.
While the women showed off their best selfie-worthy pouts in the pics, followers understandably focused their attention on Priyanka's left hand and ignited the comment section with excitement.
"THE RING THE RING THE RING," one user pointed out.
"Aaaaand there is the confirmation everyone is wanting.. the ring!" another chimed in.
WATCH: Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Engaged: Look Back At The Couple's Cutest Moments!
While many fans took the photos as long-awaited proof of Priyanka and Nick's wedding plans, the couple has kept mum on their whirlwind relationship since first stepping out together over Memorial Day weekend.
However, the new up-close peek at Priyanka's jewelry – worn on THAT finger – does seem to be the former "Quantico" star's boldest statement yet about her romantic life.
According to People, Nick popped the question in London last month after shutting down a Tiffany's store to find the perfect ring – and from the looks of it, Priyanka is happy with his efforts!
-- Erin Biglow