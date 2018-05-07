Did You Know Donald Trump Proposed To Melanie Trump At The 2004 Met Gala?

Donald Trump and girlfriend Melania Knauss attend the 'Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century' Costume Institute benefit gala on April 26, 2004 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
The 2018 Met Gala will bring out all the big stars tonight in New York City, and once upon a time President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were on the exclusive guest list.
In fact, the now-President popped the question to model Melania at the 2004 Met Gala. More than 10 years ago, the pair hit the famous fundraising and fashion event and Melania, who had dark brown locks back then, showed off her massive 15-carat sparkler. The New York Post estimated that her emerald-cut diamond was worth a whopping $2 million.
"It was a great surprise. We are very happy together," Melania told the New York Post of the engagement at the time.
A closeup view is seen of the engagement ring that Donald Trump gave to girlfriend Melania Knauss at the 'Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century' Costume Institute benefit gala on April 26, 2004 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
Melania dazzled at the 2004 Met Gala in a black, figure-hugging dress with a laser cutout bodice while President Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. The pair even hammed it up with Donald's daughter Ivanka Trump at the big bash.
Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka (left) and girlfriend Melania Knauss (right) attend the 'Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century' Costume Institute benefit gala on April 26, 2004 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
