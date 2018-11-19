Diddy Hosts 'Beautiful' Brunch At Home With Jay Z, Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams & More Stars To Honor Kim Porter (EXCLUSIVE)

Diddy paid tribute to his ex Kim Porter's memory by hosting a beautiful Sunday brunch at his Beverly Hills home, a source reports to Access.



The brunch was attended by many of the former couple's good friends, "who have a lot of history with him and Kim" the source added.

Jay Z, Queen Latifah, Chris Rock, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, Quincy Jones (who is The Godfather of the couple's older son Quincy), Rashida Jones, Kimora Lee Simmons were all present at the brunch.

"They all brought their children. It was a big family affair," the source added.

Minister Michael Beckwith shared a prayer with the group and then Diddy did all the speaking throughout the morning brunch.

Diddy also spoke out about Kim's tragic passing in an Instagram post on Sunday,

"For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare," the rapper wrote alongside a video of them together accompanied by SWV’s "When U Cry."

"But I haven't. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S–T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love," he concluded.

Porter was found dead on Thursday, November 15. "Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter," Diddy’s rep told Access at the time. "I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

Diddy, 49, and Kim had an off-and-on relationship from 1994 to 2007. The pair shared three children together, Christian, 20, and twins Jessie James and D'Lila, 11. Kim also had a 27-year-old son Quincy form a previous relationship.

