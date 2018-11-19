Diddy Posts Another Heartfelt Video Of Late Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter: 'She Loved To Dance'

Diddy posted another video of ex-girlfriend Kim Porter just days after her tragic death.

The 49-year-old rapper shared an Instagram video of Kim Porter looking happy while she danced on a night out in a sparkly silver and black long-sleeve jumpsuit.

"She loved to dance," he wrote. "Thank you to everybody for your prayers and support. God is the greatest. He woke you up to see another day. Please don't take it for granted. Let's go people!!!"

Porter, 47, was found dead on Thursday, November 15, a rep for Diddy confirmed to Access. 

Since her devastating passing, Diddy has posted multiple Instagram videos and photos of himself with Kim and their three children, Christian, 20, and twins Jessie James and D'Lila, 11.

"I'll raise our family just like you taught me to. Love you forever!!!! 🖤 I CANT BELIEVE THIS SH*T!!!!!! F*******KKKKKKK!!!!!! Smfh," he captioned a photo of the family. 

Diddy also hosted a beautiful brunch in Kim's memory on Sunday at his home in Beverly Hills, a source tells Access.

Guests included Jay-Z, Queen Latifah, Chris Rock, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, Rashida Jones, and more celebs and their families.

Minister Michael Beckwith led the group in prayer and Diddy followed as the primary speaker at the brunch.

 

