Diddy Posts Another Heartfelt Video Of Late Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter: 'She Loved To Dance'

Diddy posted another video of ex-girlfriend Kim Porter just days after her tragic death.

The 49-year-old rapper shared an Instagram video of Kim Porter looking happy while she danced on a night out in a sparkly silver and black long-sleeve jumpsuit.

"She loved to dance," he wrote. "Thank you to everybody for your prayers and support. God is the greatest. He woke you up to see another day. Please don't take it for granted. Let's go people!!!"