Diddy Remembers 'Angel' Kim Porter Ahead Of Her Funeral

Diddy is remembering the late Kim Porter in a special way.

The rapper took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute to the late mother of three of his children.

"Today we lay to rest our ANGEL," he wrote. " Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support."

"You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter," he concluded.

Porter dated Diddy for 13 years and they share three children, 20-year-old Christian Combs, and 11-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila. She also is the mother to son Quincy, who Diddy went on to adopt.

Kim was found dead in her Toluca Lake, Calif. On Nov. 15.

An autopsy was done by the LA County Medical examiner on Nov. 16, but her cause of death has been "deferred pending additional tests," a spokesperson for the coroner's office previously told Access.

She is set to be buried  in Colombus, Georgia, according to her death certificate that was obtained by Access.

Her death was a huge shock to her friends and family, including her long time friend Kimora Lee Simmons.

"I cannot stop crying but I will be strong for you. Gone WAY too soon. Wtf. I am in shock. To my beautiful friend and sister, I love you," Kimora wrote on Instagram. " We will never stop crying for you."

R.I.P. Kim Porter

-- Stephanie Swaim

