Diddy's Daughters Adorably Do The 'Wakanda Forever' Move & Chant

Wakanda forever!
Diddy's adorable twin daughters, D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs, grabbed a friend and re-created the "Wakanda Forever" chant and move from "Black Panther" this week. The cute trio took a practice run trying to imitate Chadwick Boseman, and then did the real thing in a sweet video posted on Diddy's Instagram account.
Diddy captioned the video, "Wakanda Forever!!! The Black Renaissance has begun, it’s more than just a movie."
Wakanda fever is definitely sweeping through Hollywood. The box office giant has nabbed $897 million worldwide already, and has been a huge hit with big names like Sandra Bullock, Taraji P. Henson and more.
At the Oscars on Sunday, Sandra told Access in an exclusive interview that she was nearly brought to tears after meeting the cast of "Black Panther" because it meant so much to her and her children to have a superhero they can look up to.
Check it out in the video below:
