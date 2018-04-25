Disney Channel Reveals Cast Of Live-Action 'Kim Possible' With Help From Original Stars Christy Carlson Romano & Will Friedle

What's the sitch? It's time to meet the stars of Disney Channel's "Kim Possible"!

The iconic cartoon series is coming to life as a Disney Channel Original Movie starring Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone in the lead roles of Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable. 

Sadie Stanley & Sean Giambrone - "Kim Possible"

While "Kim Possible" will be Sadie's breakout role, fans may recognize 18-year-old Sean from ABC's hit sitcom, "The Goldbergs." Together, the young stars will become Disney Channel's favorite crime-fighting duo.

Don't worry "Kim Possible" fans – the casting news is so not the drama. Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle, who voiced Kim and Ron in the original series, approve of Disney's picks. 

'Kim Possible' Turns 15: Christy Carlson Romano & The Show's Creators Celebrate

16 years after they originated the animated roles, the Disney Channel alums "auditioned" for the teen-live action roles in full costume. Check out the hilarious video below!   

