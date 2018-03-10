Disney's Megahit 'Black Panther' Passes The $1 Billion Mark At The Global Box Office

Disney notes that "Black Panther" is the fifth film in its Marvel universe to reach the milestone. The others are "The Avengers," ''Avengers: Age of Ultron," ''Iron Man 3," and "Captain America: Civil War."

The film has made $521 million domestically, becoming the No. 2 superhero release of all time, surpassing "The Dark Knight."

