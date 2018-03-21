Disney World Removes Brides From Auction Block In 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Ride

Disney World reopened its beloved "Pirates of the Caribbean" attraction and gave the ride a major update.
Park-goers realized the "auction block" scene – where pirates ogled a group of women and bid on them – was removed. In its place is a badass, gun-slinging female pirate who looks ready for some swashbuckling!
Disney fans pointed out that newest pirate in the "Caribbean" was one of the women who was previously up for sale. The red head is now named Redd, and she's ready to fight. Talk about a glow-up!
The controversial "wench auction" has been a part of Disney World for 50 years. Now, visitors will catch the pirates bidding on hens.
Pirates of the Caribbean has reopened at Disney World and features a new scene. Gone is the "bride auction." The redhead has joined the pirate ranks. pic.twitter.com/swHxlTZ9K7— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) March 19, 2018
Southern California's Disneyland Park will give its "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride a feminist update next, and will temporarily close the attraction next month.