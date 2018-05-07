Divine Designs Grace Carpet At Met Gala 2018

The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an evening of fashion and charity and to celebrate this year's exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute — "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Stars tackled the dress code in elaborate headpieces, a sea of shimmering gold and, of course, crosses. Uma Thurman accessorized an off-the-shoulder, peal-encrusted Gabriela Hearst dress with a necklace of bright jeweled ones. Jennifer Lopez, who picked a colorful Balmain number with a feathered train and sky-high slit, had a cross bejeweled across her chest. While "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman donned an ivory cape featuring the religious symbol in gold beadwork. And Kim Kardashian West — walking the carpet sans her husband, Kanye West, who is under fire for recent tweets supporting the president and declaring slavery is "a choice" — wore hers on a shimmering gold Versace dress.

Bella Hadid held court as a gothic priestess as her gold-embroidered headpiece fanned out over a simple black corset and skirt. The dramatic look was topped off with a structured, embossed leather jacket, emblazoned with a gold cross.

Always on point Sarah Jessica Parker chose her gown and headdress from a series of drawings by Dolce & Gabbana. The intricate headpiece was a Neapolitan nativity altar made to scale by the Italian design house.