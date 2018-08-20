DJ Khaled's Entire Family Matches At The 2018 MTV VMAs

The family that dressed together stay together!

DJ Khlaed brought his wife, Nicole, and their son, Asahd, to the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday at Radio City Music Hall— and naturally, the entire family was dressed in color-coordinating ensembles.

The Khaled family sported black and gold ensembles, which looked truly regal. DJ Khaled had a gold jacket arm black jeans with tons of swanky chains. Little Asahd rocked head-to-toed gold threads and a pair of sweet kicks. And Nicole looked gorgeous with a gold patterned skirt and a black long sleeve top.

DJ Khaled definitely loves to bring his family to award shows — the whole crew already attended a slew of shows this year together.