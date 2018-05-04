Does Paris Jackson and Have Girlfriend Cara Delevingne's Sister Poppy's Seal Of Approval?

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne hit the Big Apple!
The two young starlets have been rumored to be dating for months, and on Thursday night they sent more rumors swirling as they stepped out to attend the opening of Longchamp Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York City.
Cara Delevingne attends the opening of Longchamp Fifth Avenue Flagship at Longchamp on May 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Both women stunned at the event! Cara rocked a flirty white babydoll dress paired with a black belt and a backpack. Meanwhile, Paris turned heads in a black lace dress, which she teamed with a set of tan fringe boots, a black headband and a matching tan jacket.
While they were photographed separately at the event, the pair did hang out later together! Paris posted several snaps inside her Instagram story that evening where the posed in the mirror together with more casual attire and also sat down to watch Cara's sister Poppy Delevingne on "The Tonight Show."
Paris Jackson attends the opening of Longchamp Fifth Avenue Flagship at Longchamp on May 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Longchamp)
And it looks like Paris may have Poppy's seal of approval to be with Cara. Earlier in the evening, Poppy celebrated her 32nd birthday with Cara and Paris at the same event and then went on to appear on "The Tonight Show" with Steve Martin and Martin Short!
If you can read between the lines one step further — Paris captioned her photos from the event with this caption, "lovely event. lovely family. lovely vibes. i’m so excited to see you in france later this month, sophie! xoxo ♥️ 🇫🇷 @longchamp #longchampfifthave#OfficialPartnershipWithLongchamp."
Perhaps the lovely family she's referring to is the one she's trying to join!?