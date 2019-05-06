Does Selena Gomez Have A New Man In Her Life?

Does Selena Gomez have a new love in her life? Possibly!

The actress went back to her Disney roots and stepped out at the Happiest Place On Earth with a mystery man over the weekend, in newly released pics. And from the looks of it, it was a fun filled day for Sel.

The duo rode the Toy Story ride, and the pop star was seen resting her head on the mystery man’s shoulder.

The 26-year-old kep her look low key, rocking a black hoodie, matching leggings and sneakers. Essentially she was totally incognito at Disney, except for the fact that she was getting some serious VIP treatment.

The duo were joined by some friends and got the VIP treatment, being escorted around the park by a VIP guide, who was seen rocking the signature red plaid Disney vest.

Selena’s time out at the theme park comes a year after she and ex Justin Bieber split up. Biebs is now married to Hailey Baldwin.

Though Jelena is no more and the stars have all moved on, some obsessive Selenators and Beliebers still ship the now broken up couple. Which caused Hailey Baldwin to recently clapped back at “obsessive strangers.”

In April, she slammed haters who claimed she and Justin’s marriage was “forced,” writing, “you little internet kiddos need to learn how to move on for real.’

“We’re adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something,” she continued. “Just so you can stop your delusional fantasies.”

“I’m not going to sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband,” she added. “You wanna talk about somebodies husband then get your own. G’night!!”

Snap! Don’t mess with Hailey!

— Stephanie Swaim