Dolly Parton brought her shine and sparkle to the 2019 Grammys stage with a little help from her super famous friends, and the performance literally left our jaws on the floor.

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves kicked things off with “Here You Come Again” before Dolly joined them onstage! She closed out the performance with them before jumping into a rousing rendition of “Jolene” with Miley Cyrus. Clearly BTS was loving the “Jolene” number because they were spotted dancing like crazy in the crowd, as was Kelsea Ballerini.

She and Miley then sang “After the Gold Rush” with Maren Morris, which had tons of stars singing along, most noticeably Brandi Carlile.

Little Big Town then joined Dolly for a performance of “Red Shoes,” and then every one of the performers came out to close out the massive number with Dolly’s toe-tapping hit “9 to 5.”

The medley earned a standing ovation from the crowd, with Kevin Richardson from The Backstreet Boys shouting “I love you Dolly” at the end!

There’s just something about Dolly that gets everyone on their feet!

WATCH: Dolly Parton Doesn’t Text: ‘I’ve Got Too Much To Do To Get Caught Up In All That Technical Stuff!’