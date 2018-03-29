Donald Trump Called Roseanne Barr After 18.4M Viewers Watched Her Show

President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne."

Speaking by telephone on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Barr said Wednesday night's call was pretty exciting.

Barr said Trump congratulated her and talked about television and ratings. She said the Republican was happy for her. She says "I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years."