Donald Trump Grants Clemency To Alice Johnson After Meeting With Kim Kardashian – Social Media Reacts!

Kim Kardashian is a real life Elle Woods!
After storming the White House to meet with President Donald Trump about prison reform, the Commander in Chief has granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson.
Alice will soon be freed from Alabama's Aliceville Correctional Facility, where she was serving a lifetime sentence for a non-violent, first time drug offense.
First Kim took Miami, then New York – now it looks like she's taken over Washington DC too.
Social media erupted over the news, celebrating Kim's huge victory.