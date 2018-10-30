Don't Mess With Mr. Feeny! 'Boy Meets World's' William Daniels Scares Off An Attempted Burglar

Mr. Feeny has still got it!
Actor William Daniels, who famously portrayed "Boy Meets World's" beloved teacher and neighbor, foiled a would-be intruder at his home on Saturday night.
According to TMZ, which first reported the incident, a trespasser attempted to kick open William's back door around 9:20 PM. The 91-year-old – who was at home with his wife Bonnie Bartlett at the time – was quick to react, turning on the lights, and the attempted burglar fled the scene.
William's rep confirmed news of the close call to Access in a statement on Tuesday.
SEE: 'Boy Meets World’ Stars: Then & Now
"Someone tried to break in to the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening," the statement read. "Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person, and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern."
LAPD additionally confirmed to Access that an attempted burglary occurred Saturday night on the 12800 block of Hortense Street in North Hollywood and that the suspect is currently outstanding.
'90s kids were quick to react to the TV icon's act of bravery on Twitter, unsurprised that he was still living up to the heroics of his onscreen persona.
"In these uncertain times, this millennial is super comforted to know Mr. Feeny still out here slaying," one fan tweeted.
"Oh thank god, I read the first eight words thinking Mr. Feeny died, then continued to find out that he's still a goddamn bada**," another wrote.
Twitter users also joked that the attempted robber might have been treated to a classic Feeny lesson-of-the-day if they'd stuck around.
"Oh, you know that burglar [got] the sternest talking to," one joked.
William's co-star Will Friedle – who played the lovable yet dimwitted Eric Matthews – also chimed in on the news.
"Don't ever mess with Mr. Feeny!" He wrote. "#LoveYouBillAndBonnie."