Don't Mess With Mr. Feeny! 'Boy Meets World's' William Daniels Scares Off An Attempted Burglar

Mr. Feeny has still got it!

Actor William Daniels, who famously portrayed "Boy Meets World's" beloved teacher and neighbor, foiled a would-be intruder at his home on Saturday night.

According to TMZ, which first reported the incident, a trespasser attempted to kick open William's back door around 9:20 PM. The 91-year-old – who was at home with his wife Bonnie Bartlett at the time – was quick to react, turning on the lights, and the attempted burglar fled the scene.

William's rep confirmed news of the close call to Access in a statement on Tuesday.

"Someone tried to break in to the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening," the statement read. "Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person, and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern."

LAPD additionally confirmed to Access that an attempted burglary occurred Saturday night on the 12800 block of Hortense Street in North Hollywood and that the suspect is currently outstanding.

