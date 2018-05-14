Drake Announces 'Aubrey and The Three Amigos' Tour With Migos

Drake is going on tour with Migos!

The 31-year-old singer announced the "Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour" on Monday. The tour kicked off on July 26 in Salt Lake City and will feature several special guests along the way. Drake's much-anticipated fifth studio album "Scorpion" is set to drop in June 2018 ahead of his tour.

Drake's big tour comes after two major singles, "God's Plan" and "Nice for What," which dropped with a star-studded video featuring Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more.

Check out all the tour dates below:

July 26 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 28 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 31 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Aug. 1 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 10 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Aug. 11 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Aug. 14 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 17 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 18 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 24 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 25 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 30 -- Brooklyn, NY @Barclays Center

Aug. 31 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 4 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 7 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 8 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 12 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 13 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 15 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre

Sept. 18 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 21 -- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Sept. 22 -- Miami, FL @AmericanAirlines Arena

Sept. 24 -- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 26 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 30 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 5 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 6 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 8 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 12 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Oct. 13 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Oct. 16 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 17 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 26 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Oct. 27 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Nov. 1 -- Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Nov. 3 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 4 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 6 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Nov. 16 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

Nov. 17 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

