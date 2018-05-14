Drake Announces 'Aubrey and The Three Amigos' Tour With Migos

Drake social (Getty Images)
Drake is going on tour with Migos!
The 31-year-old singer announced the "Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour" on Monday. The tour kicked off on July 26 in Salt Lake City and will feature several special guests along the way. Drake's much-anticipated fifth studio album "Scorpion" is set to drop in June 2018 ahead of his tour.
Drake's big tour comes after two major singles, "God's Plan" and "Nice for What," which dropped with a star-studded video featuring Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more.
Check out all the tour dates below:
July 26 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 28 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 31 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Aug. 1 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 10 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Aug. 11 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Aug. 14 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 17 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 18 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 24 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 25 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 30 -- Brooklyn, NY @Barclays Center
Aug. 31 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sept. 4 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sept. 7 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 8 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 12 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 13 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 15 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre
Sept. 18 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 21 -- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Sept. 22 -- Miami, FL @AmericanAirlines Arena
Sept. 24 -- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 26 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 29 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 30 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct. 5 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 6 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 8 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 12 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
Oct. 13 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
Oct. 16 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct. 17 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct. 26 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Oct. 27 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Nov. 1 -- Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Nov. 3 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 4 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 6 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Nov. 16 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
Nov. 17 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
