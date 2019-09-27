Drake Arrives In South Carolina For Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding is the place to be!

The duo is reportedly set to wed for a second time on Sept. 30, 2019 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina, per TMZ.

And Drake has arrived to celebrate the couple’s big day, a source told Access Hollywood.

The couple legally tied the knot at a courthouse last year, but now they are doing it big for their friends and damily.

Stephen Baldwin chatted with TMZ and revealed that the couple is “going to have a lot of their pastor friends and their Christian friends around them.”

He also said that he is going to be “walking (his) princess down the aisle.”

Ahead of the big day, Hailey celebrated her bachelorette party earlier in the week having a fun night out with her pals in West Hollywood, Calif.

The model also recently opened up about what her secrets are for having a happy marriage.

“Look, marriage is always going to be hard,” Hailey admitted To Vogue Australia. “And I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into.”

Honestly, we can’t wait to see what Hailey’s wedding dress looks like!

— Stephanie Swaim