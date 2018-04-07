Drake Drops 'Nice For What' Video Starring Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish & More

Drake is honoring some of Hollywood's most notable female talent.
The rapper dropped a star-studded video for his new track "Nice For What" on Friday, enlisting one seriously powerhouse roster of celebrity women to front the lavish clip.
Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Saldana, Emma Roberts and more are all on deck for the colorful and empowering vid, which pays tribute to women making an impact in their personal and professional lives.
"Grown-ish" star Yara Shahidi dons a Harvard sweatshirt in a proud nod to her Ivy League status, while ballet icon Misty Copeland is literally en pointe as she shows off her jaw-dropping dance moves.
Zoe lends real-life inspiration as a doting and luminous mother in her segment, and "Insecure" star and creator Issa Rae lets her voice be heard at a male-dominated boardroom meeting.
"Black Panther" breakout Letitia Wright, Rashida Jones, Michelle Rodriguez and Tracee Ellis Ross are also seen grooving to the song's infectious beat, which samples Lauryn Hill's classic "Ex Factor."
As for Drake himself, the rapper takes a noticeable backseat to the ladies as he makes intermittent appearances woven through the women's stories.
Female influence isn't just honored in front of the camera. The "Nice For What" video is directed by Karena Evans, a 22-year-old phenom who also helmed the vid for Drake's January track "God's Plan."
Drake's A-list "Nice for What" cast is clearly pleased with the finished product. Tiffany, Tracee, and more shared the clip on their respective social media accounts, but the most succinct approval might have come from Olivia.
"This was funnnnnnnn," the actress and director tweeted shortly after the video's premiere.
-- Erin Biglow