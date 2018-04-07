Drake Drops 'Nice For What' Video Starring Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish & More

"Black Panther" breakout Letitia Wright, Rashida Jones, Michelle Rodriguez and Tracee Ellis Ross are also seen grooving to the song's infectious beat, which samples Lauryn Hill's classic "Ex Factor."

As for Drake himself, the rapper takes a noticeable backseat to the ladies as he makes intermittent appearances woven through the women's stories.

Female influence isn't just honored in front of the camera. The "Nice For What" video is directed by Karena Evans, a 22-year-old phenom who also helmed the vid for Drake's January track "God's Plan."

Drake's A-list "Nice for What" cast is clearly pleased with the finished product. Tiffany, Tracee, and more shared the clip on their respective social media accounts, but the most succinct approval might have come from Olivia.