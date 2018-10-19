Drake Has Two Wild After-Parties In Los Angeles & One Had McDonalds Burgers!

Drake definitely didm't mess around at his after-party at Poppy nightclub on Wednesday in Los Angeles — he served up an awesome set and burgers and fries from McDonalds.

The guest list was star-packed with a source telling Access that Quavo from Migos, Shaun Ross, Luke Sabbat, EJ Johnson, Anwar Hadid, Justin Combs, Don Benjamin, Christian Combs, The Chainsmokers, DeRay Mckesson, Shareef O'Neal and Lori Harvey, were all in attendance.

A source tells Access that the "Nice For What" showstopper "thanked his Los Angeles fans for their "undying support" during his Aubrey & the Three Migos tour at the after-party and then sang tons of his hits, including "Mob Ties," "Nonstop," "Sicko Mode," "Look Alive" and "I'm Upset."

And if that after-party wasn't enough, then Drake, 31, hosted an invite-only party afterward at The h.wood Group's Petite Taqueria. The our source says he socialized and toasted with pals in his inner circle.

Talk about an epic night.

