Drake Mourns The Death Of A Fan He Met Through Make-A-Wish: 'You Know How Much I Loved You'

"Gonna miss you a whole lot. We met through make a wish and we built a genuine bond you would text me and check on me while I was on tour and tell me positive things and share your dreams and goals. I am crying in this pic but it was tears of joy cause we just prayed for you with your father. I am sorry I missed your text on my birthday that's eating my soul right now but you know how much I loved you and was looking forward to seeing you after tour. I don't know why I am writing this on IG I just need to get it out cause it's sitting heavy on my heart. Will remember you forever K!" he wrote.

Drake has been recognized in the past for his visits with young fans that have been hospitalized due to an illness. Back in August, he visited Sofia Sanchez, an 11-year-old who just found out she would be receiving a life-saving heart transplant.