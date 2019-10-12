Drake Wishes Son Adonis A Happy 2nd Birthday In Rare And Heartfelt Fatherhood Post

Drake went all out to give his baby boy the best birthday ever!

The hip-hop superstar shared a rare glimpse into fatherhood life with a sweet Instagram message for his 2-year-old son Adonis on Oct. 11. Drake posted a photo of the festive decorations celebrating the toddler’s special day, complete with giant gold balloons that spelled out his name.

“Happy Birthday King,” he captioned the snap, adding a blue heart emoji.

Fans and famous friends alike flocked to the comment section with their own well wishes for Adonis, including DJ Khaled, Ty Dolla $ign and La La Anthony.

Drake’s 60 million followers were happy to see such a heartwarming side of his personal life. The 32-year-old has kept his parenting experience mostly private, but it’s not the first time he’s openly gushed over his little one.

On Christmas Day 2018, the proud dad showed off an adorable gift from Adonis and couldn’t help praising the youngster’s budding artistic skills.

“Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a look at a colorful framed painting of Adonis’ tiny handprints.

French artist Sophie Brussaux gave birth to Adonis in 2017. The following year, the rapper confirmed he was the father in multiple tracks from his album “Scorpion.” On “Emotionless,” Drake addressed his decision to keep Adonis away from the spotlight as he navigated this new chapter.

“I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/I was hidin’ the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate/Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate,” the lyrics read in part.

Months later during an appearance on HBO’s “The Shop,” Drake showed pal LeBron James a photo of Adonis, calling him a “beautiful boy” before he and the NBA icon both marveled over Adonis’ “crazy blue eyes.”

