Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Have Epic Girls Night With Honey Face Masks

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz (Getty Images)
You're never too old for good beauty treatments and time with your bestie!
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz seemed to have an epic girls night as they slapped on some masks and took a Boomerang selfie together. In a fun video posted to Drew's Instagram, she and Cameron are rocking honey face masks and having some fun.
Drew captioned the snap, "Saturday mask @beekeepers_naturals tastes good too! Great anti aging, anti acne and anti oxidants and hydrating. It’s what’s up! #girlfriendactivity #weekendcare #thankyoubees #notstickyatall #eatingitoffmyface."
Drew and Cameron starred together in the "Charlie's Angel" reboot in 2000 and the pair have been longtime pals. Fans went wild over the video, commenting that they were happy the two were still hanging out!
Their fun video also comes after the recent news that there would officially be a Charlie’s Angels reboot – with Kristen Stewart confirmed to star.
Perhaps Kristen will find a bestie for life like Drew did on the franchise?