Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Have Epic Girls Night With Honey Face Masks

You're never too old for good beauty treatments and time with your bestie!

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz seemed to have an epic girls night as they slapped on some masks and took a Boomerang selfie together. In a fun video posted to Drew's Instagram, she and Cameron are rocking honey face masks and having some fun.

Drew captioned the snap, "Saturday mask @beekeepers_naturals tastes good too! Great anti aging, anti acne and anti oxidants and hydrating. It’s what’s up! #girlfriendactivity #weekendcare #thankyoubees #notstickyatall #eatingitoffmyface."