Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz Have A Mini 'Charlie's Angels' Reunion In A Flawless Makeup Free Selfie

(Getty Images)
Good morning, Angels!
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz documented their mini "Charlie's Angels" reunion in a stunning makeup free selfie – proving the ladies haven't aged a day since kicking butt in the 2000 blockbuster.
Drew shared the pic to her Instagram on Friday where she also shared her secret to an ageless complexion. "#nomakeup #nofilter #oldschoolsisters #playdate #dayoff #friday #SUNSCREENALWAYS," she captioned the post.
This is the first time the former co-stars have been pictured together in nearly a year. The "Santa Clarita Diet" star previously shared a selfie with Cameron to her Instagram last July during their girl's day together.
The actress' "Full Throttle" reunion comes at a convenient time, as rumors continue to swirl around yet another big screen "Charlie's Angels." Elizabeth Banks is reportedly set to direct and star as Bosley – the Angels' liaison who has historically been played by a man. While Sony has yet to confirm which kickass ladies will team up for the three leading roles, Pop Sugar reports that Lupita Nyong'o, Kristen Stewart and "Power Rangers" star Naomi Scott are in the running to helm the action flick.
A new "Charlie's Angels" movie may be on the way, but Drew's main mission these days is making her cosmetics line, FLOWER Beauty, a success. She is set to attend BeautyCon this coming weekend in Los Angeles.