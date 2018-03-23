Drew Barrymore Carries 'I Heart Jake Gyllenhaal' Sign After Ranking Him Least Talented

(Getty Images)
Drew Barrymore is showing her love for Jake Gyllenhaal – literally.
The 43-year-old actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of her hit Netflix series "Santa Clarita Diet" on Thursday with a very unique accessory. Drew posed with a huge, handwritten sign that read "I heart Jake Gyllenhaal!"
Drew had ranked her "Donnie Darko" co-star the least talented actor she's worked with during a stomach-churning segment of "Spill Your Guts" with James Corden on "The Late Late Show." The "Never Been Kissed" star ranked Adam Sandler and Hugh Grant before him. Ouch!
To her credit, Drew had to make the tough call in order to avoid eating an unappetizing turkey testicle.
"When I run into him next time, I'll be like, 'Dude, it was like selling you down the river or eating turkey's balls.' And by the way, I don’t even care if he hates me," she joked with James.
No bad blood here!