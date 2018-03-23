Drew Barrymore Carries 'I Heart Jake Gyllenhaal' Sign After Ranking Him Least Talented

Drew Barrymore is showing her love for Jake Gyllenhaal – literally.

The 43-year-old actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of her hit Netflix series "Santa Clarita Diet" on Thursday with a very unique accessory. Drew posed with a huge, handwritten sign that read "I heart Jake Gyllenhaal!"

Drew had ranked her "Donnie Darko" co-star the least talented actor she's worked with during a stomach-churning segment of "Spill Your Guts" with James Corden on "The Late Late Show." The "Never Been Kissed" star ranked Adam Sandler and Hugh Grant before him. Ouch!