Drew Barrymore Carries 'I Heart Jake Gyllenhaal' Sign After Ranking Him Least Talented

Drew Barrymore attends 'Santa Clarita Diet' Season 2 Premiere at ArcLight Hollywood on March 22, 2018 in Hollywood

(Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore is showing her love for Jake Gyllenhaal – literally.

The 43-year-old actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of her hit Netflix series "Santa Clarita Diet" on Thursday with a very unique accessory. Drew posed with a huge, handwritten sign that read "I heart Jake Gyllenhaal!"

Drew had ranked her "Donnie Darko" co-star the least talented actor she's worked with during a stomach-churning segment of "Spill Your Guts" with James Corden on "The Late Late Show." The "Never Been Kissed" star ranked Adam Sandler and Hugh Grant before him. Ouch!

WATCH: Drew Barrymore Calls Jake Gyllenhaal Her Least Talented Co-Star

To her credit, Drew had to make the tough call in order to avoid eating an unappetizing turkey testicle.

"When I run into him next time, I'll be like, 'Dude, it was like selling you down the river or eating turkey's balls.' And by the way, I don’t even care if he hates me," she joked with James.

No bad blood here! 

