Drew Barrymore Fangirls Over Kim Kardashian's Peachy Perfume

Drew Barrymore stans Kim Kardashian – or at least the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star's new perfume!



The "Santa Clarita Diet" actress shared her love for Kim's new fragrance – and in particular the peach-shaped bottle – in an Instagram video on Thursday.

"I'm in my kitchen and I have a new piece of fruit – although, it's actually Kim Kardashian's Kimoji perfume," Drew said, showing off the gift.