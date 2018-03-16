Drew Barrymore Writes Touching Post About Struggles Of Being A Working Mom & Thanks Ex-Husband Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore is getting real about how difficult it is to be a working mom, especially one with a busy travel schedule.
The "Santa Clarita Diet" star opened up in a touching post on Instagram Friday about how hard it is to leave her daughters, Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3, behind when she has to hit the road for work, and explained some of the solutions she uses to make the time go by faster for her older daughter.
Drew says she created a calendar system for Olive, so she can see where she is in the world and track when she's coming home. She says the new system has helped Olive understand that work isn't a negative thing.
"She now has a good sense of my geographic place from the globe. She knows when I am leaving and coming home," Drew shared. "I always explain to her that I love my Job. I don’t say 'I have to go work' with a grimace on my face, because I fear it will make her feel negative about something a lot of moms must do to provide."
Drew said traveling for work definitely hasn't been easy on her or her family, but she's eternally grateful to her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, who has been a huge help in providing stability in her kiddos' everyday lives.
"I also would like to say that I am so lucky for her father. Because as I go through these struggles as a woman and a mother, I also have the fortune of knowing she is safe and happy and loved. Playing and continues her normal stable amazing life with her amazing dad," Drew shared.
"So I say to Will Kopelman thank you for always being the best dad and supporting and enabling me to do what I need and want to do. I know that’s not everyone’s situation. And I never take it for granted," she continued.
The Flower Beauty founder also reflected on not having that same stability in her home as a child. She was famously raised underneath the bright lights of Hollywood by her showbiz parents and became a very young child star herself.
"I never had family growing up. And that’s also a support system I cherish every day of my life. I love my family and everyone in it. Because they form these little girls too. And man, did I pick well," Drew said.
Aww! Will and Drew married in 2012 and divorced in 2016, but have remained committed to co-parenting their children. The duo often share holidays together and Drew regularly posts sweet snaps of their kids.
Talk about ex goals!