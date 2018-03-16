Drew Barrymore Writes Touching Post About Struggles Of Being A Working Mom & Thanks Ex-Husband Will Kopelman

"She now has a good sense of my geographic place from the globe. She knows when I am leaving and coming home," Drew shared. "I always explain to her that I love my Job. I don’t say 'I have to go work' with a grimace on my face, because I fear it will make her feel negative about something a lot of moms must do to provide."

Drew said traveling for work definitely hasn't been easy on her or her family, but she's eternally grateful to her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, who has been a huge help in providing stability in her kiddos' everyday lives.

"I also would like to say that I am so lucky for her father. Because as I go through these struggles as a woman and a mother, I also have the fortune of knowing she is safe and happy and loved. Playing and continues her normal stable amazing life with her amazing dad," Drew shared.

"So I say to Will Kopelman thank you for always being the best dad and supporting and enabling me to do what I need and want to do. I know that’s not everyone’s situation. And I never take it for granted," she continued.

