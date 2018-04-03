The Duke of Edinburgh Is Admitted To The Hospital For Planned Hip Surgery

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip will undergo hip surgery on Wednesday and has been admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London ahead of his operation, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow. Further updates will be issued when appropriate," the Palace shared.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been long suffering from issues with his hip. The 96-year-old royal, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II, skipped Easter services this past weekend in order to rest up prior to his operation. Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among the royals who attended Easter services together.

Philip was also expected to make an appearance at a royal public engagement with the Queen at Windsor Castle last week but was not able to go as he was "feeling under the weather."