‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Marries Girlfriend Despite Ongoing Divorce

John Schneider’s love for Alicia Allain just couldn’t wait!

The “Dukes of Hazzard” icon held a romantic wedding ceremony with his longtime girlfriend on Tuesday, despite his still-pending divorce with estranged wife Elly Castle Schneider.

Following their “I do’s,” John told People that he and Alicia were thrilled to tie the knot “before God” and will make their union legal once his divorce is finalized.

“This has been a wonderful celebration, a sanctuary of love,” he told the outlet. “Just a perfect day of celebrating with friends and family … Happy is too small of a word.”

John and Alicia held their celebration at John Schneider Studios, the groom’s 58-acre production facility, in Holden, La., on July 2. The couple traded vows in the studio’s barn, and later celebrated with champagne as fireworks exploded in the night sky.

For their nuptial attire, Alicia opted for a chic high-low dress with strappy sandals, while John wore a tan suit fit for summer.

The country crooner and his producing partner-turned-girlfriend reportedly began dating in 2015. Their relationship was his first since Elly filed for divorce in November 2014 following more than 21 years of marriage.

Nearly five years later, their divorce is still ongoing. Their legal uncoupling has been difficult for John, and he opened up about its effect on their family while competing on “Dancing with the Stars” last year.

“I’ve been going through a divorce now for four years, and it’s awful,” he confessed to the camera in a November episode. “The worst part about it is that it’s wedged itself in between my three adult children and myself. Nothing I can do except hope one day one of my kids will call me up or show up. I look in the crowd every Monday [on ‘DWTS’] thinking maybe tonight, maybe tonight.”

“If it weren’t for this music and now ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ I don’t think I can survive it,” he added. “It gives me great joy at a time where I desperately needed it.”